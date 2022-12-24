E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.66

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.66 ($9.21) and traded as high as €9.21 ($9.80). E.On shares last traded at €9.20 ($9.79), with a volume of 2,688,633 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.43) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.17) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.65.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.