EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,984.83

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, EAC has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $17,984.83 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00391122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0666328 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,943.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

