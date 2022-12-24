Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 3,693 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

