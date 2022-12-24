Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 391 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

