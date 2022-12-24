Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,265 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

