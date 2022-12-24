Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 79,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9,743.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,378 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Trimble by 16.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 220,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $88.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

