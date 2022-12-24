Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 78.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $386,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 47.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $237.89 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

