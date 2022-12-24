Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 22.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

