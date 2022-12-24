Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,432 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

