Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $552.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.98. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

