Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

