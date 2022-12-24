Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE UBA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 141.79%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.