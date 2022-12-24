Eastern Bank Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.7% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,341,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

