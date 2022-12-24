eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $464.59 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. eCash has a market capitalization of $464.59 million and $2.67 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00604731 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00260411 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037375 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,260,723,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
