Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0544 on Top Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Efforce has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $28.67 million and $196,986.84 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

