Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $32,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,192. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.