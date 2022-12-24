Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.22. Eltek shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 9,877 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Eltek Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.
Eltek Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
