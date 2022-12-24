Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.23

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $174,707.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,567,873 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.