EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

