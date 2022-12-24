Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $42.53.
Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $320,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
