Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $42.53.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $320,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

