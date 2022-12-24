ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $3.97 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00794683 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.