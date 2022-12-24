ERC20 Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $3.97 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00794683 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

