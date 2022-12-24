Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.57 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $81.57 million and $744,312.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007577 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,858.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391128 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021714 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00848679 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097434 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00604419 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00261536 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,862,944 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
