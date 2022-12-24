Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.57 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $81.57 million and $744,312.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,858.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00848679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00604419 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00261536 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,862,944 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

