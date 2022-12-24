EthereumFair Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 86.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $852.58 or 0.05058991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00499966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.33 or 0.29623205 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.5047748 USD and is up 14.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,406,589.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

