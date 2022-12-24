ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $22.15. 4,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.