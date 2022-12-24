Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.11 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Euler has a market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00022770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

