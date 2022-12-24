EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 138,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 146,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
EVmo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.
EVmo Company Profile
EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.
Further Reading
