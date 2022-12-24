Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.79

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and traded as low as $26.55. Evolent Health shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 736,406 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,534,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 97,417 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 654.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 165,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.