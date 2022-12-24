Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

EXC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

