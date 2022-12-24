Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,449 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Ferrari worth $366,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ferrari by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

NYSE RACE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

