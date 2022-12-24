Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Hits $76.77 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $76.77 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0938 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

