Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,051.74

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,051.74 ($12.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,077.24 ($13.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,043 ($12.67), with a volume of 90,017 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,000 ($12.15) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 935 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3,139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,053.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,069.16.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($51,081.15).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

