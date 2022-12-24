Financial Survey: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft -0.11% -0.12% -0.04% XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 7 2 0 2.10 XOS 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 946.41%. XOS has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 503.56%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than XOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion N/A $1.72 billion N/A N/A XOS $5.05 million 18.33 $23.40 million ($0.26) -2.12

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats XOS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.