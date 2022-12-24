Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Shares Down 0.4%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.14. 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
