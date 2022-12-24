First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

