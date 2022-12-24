First American Trust FSB Invests $118,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 215 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

