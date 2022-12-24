First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

TER opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

