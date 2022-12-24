First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 577.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

