First American Trust FSB Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

