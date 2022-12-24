First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

