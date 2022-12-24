First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BICK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BICK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.