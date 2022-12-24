First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

