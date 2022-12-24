First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.20. 600,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,020. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

