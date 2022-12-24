First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $41.21 and a one year high of $62.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period.

