First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 1,614.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

