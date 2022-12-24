First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

DDIV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 5,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000.

