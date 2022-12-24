First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DVOL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 3,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

