First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 2,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

