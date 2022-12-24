First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEUZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEUZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter.

